Power outages in Cebu announced

(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on July 12, 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra.  The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid, and is valued at PhP20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects, contributing to economic growth.Photo by YUMMIE DINGDING
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned consumers of power outages in parts of Cebu Province from 25 November to 1 December due to maintenance activities.

The areas to be affected will be within the service areas of Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) 1 and 3.

NGCP said that on 30 November, there will be no electricity supply within Cebeco 1 from 6 AM to 5 PM due to the repair of the Samboan Substation, which will affect the 69kV line of the Samboan-Ginatilan Feeder.

On 1 December, Cebeco 3 will have no electricity from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Cebeco 1 covers the City of Carcar and 17 municipalities in the southern Cebu province, while Cebeco 3’s service coverage includes the municipalities of Aloguinsan and Asturias, as well as the western city of Toledo.

Some barangays in Cebu City, Talisay City, and the municipality of Minglanilla are also served by Cebeco 3.

NGCP said it needs to replace electric poles, line insulators, and line hardware on the Calong Calong-Asturias 69kV line.

