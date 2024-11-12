Power outages in Cebu announced

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned consumers of power outages in parts of Cebu Province from 25 November to 1 December due to maintenance activities.

The areas to be affected will be within the service areas of Cebu Electric Cooperative (Cebeco) 1 and 3.

NGCP said that on 30 November, there will be no electricity supply within Cebeco 1 from 6 AM to 5 PM due to the repair of the Samboan Substation, which will affect the 69kV line of the Samboan-Ginatilan Feeder.

On 1 December, Cebeco 3 will have no electricity from 6 AM to 6 PM.

Cebeco 1 covers the City of Carcar and 17 municipalities in the southern Cebu province, while Cebeco 3’s service coverage includes the municipalities of Aloguinsan and Asturias, as well as the western city of Toledo.

Some barangays in Cebu City, Talisay City, and the municipality of Minglanilla are also served by Cebeco 3.

NGCP said it needs to replace electric poles, line insulators, and line hardware on the Calong Calong-Asturias 69kV line.