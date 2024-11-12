Polyworking: The pros, cons, and its growing relevance in the Philippines

The concept of polyworking—juggling multiple concurrent jobs or side hustles—is gaining popularity worldwide, with more individuals seeking financial security, flexibility, and personal fulfillment beyond a single source of income. As wages stagnate and the cost of living increases, workers in various regions, including the Philippines, are turning to polyworking to meet their financial and career aspirations. This article delves into the advantages and challenges of polyworking and examines how it’s impacting the Philippine workforce.

Why Polyworking is on the Rise

Polyworking, often viewed as an evolution of the "portfolio career" or “slasher” lifestyle, involves professionals simultaneously taking on multiple roles, projects, or side hustles. According to research by Owl Labs, nearly half (46%) of today’s workers have embraced polyworking, and an additional 36% plan to start.

Several factors contribute to the rise of polyworking:

- Income Security: Polyworking provides financial resilience by diversifying income streams, reducing the risk of economic hardship if one job is lost.

- Skill Development: Engaging in varied jobs builds a broad skill set, which can enhance one’s marketability and lead to new career paths.

- Personal Fulfillment: Balancing different roles can keep work fresh, helping employees pursue passions and reducing the risk of burnout.

- Networking: Working across multiple sectors expands one’s professional network, opening doors for future opportunities.

- Flexibility: Many polyworkers enjoy greater control over their schedules and career paths, fostering work-life balance.

The shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed this trend, as employees began to use time once spent commuting to pursue other income-generating activities. Advances in technology and the prevalence of gig economy roles further supported this shift, allowing professionals to transition seamlessly between different roles from the comfort of their homes.

Polyworking in the Philippines

In the Philippines, polyworking has become an increasingly attractive option, particularly in the context of rising inflation, cost-of-living pressures, and high demand for flexible work opportunities. Many Filipinos already engage in side hustles or freelance gigs, especially in industries like technology, content creation, and online retail. The rise of gig platforms and the demand for online freelancing skills have enabled workers to supplement their income or take on entirely new careers while maintaining their primary jobs.

Advantages for Filipinos:

- Additional Income: For Filipinos, particularly those supporting extended families, polyworking offers a way to secure additional financial support and combat rising household costs.

- Entrepreneurial Growth: Many polyworkers in the Philippines use their side jobs as stepping stones to entrepreneurship, testing business ideas before committing full-time.

- Remote Job Opportunities: The popularity of remote working roles in the global market has also allowed Filipinos to secure international clients or gigs, often offering competitive pay rates and valuable experience.

Challenges of Polyworking

While polyworking can seem ideal, it comes with notable challenges, both for employees and employers:

- Risk of Burnout: Managing multiple roles can lead to physical and mental fatigue. Balancing varied work responsibilities may erode personal time, leading to stress and a higher risk of burnout.

- Productivity Concerns: Dividing attention between jobs may affect the quality of work in each role, leading to missed deadlines or subpar results. Employers often worry about commitment and accountability, fearing that polyworking employees might not prioritize their core responsibilities.

- Job Security and Trust Issues: Some employers view polyworking as a breach of trust, particularly if employees engage in multiple roles without disclosure. In competitive job markets like the Philippines, companies may hesitate to hire known polyworkers, concerned that they’ll be less dedicated.

- Scheduling Challenges: Polyworkers often need to manage complex schedules, which can be difficult, especially if multiple jobs have overlapping time commitments or demand last-minute adjustments.

What Filipino Workers Should Consider Before Polyworking

For those in the Philippines considering polyworking, here are essential steps for a successful transition:

1. Self-Evaluation: Identify skills and interests that complement each other to create a balanced portfolio of roles.

2. Time Management: Plan your schedule carefully to avoid conflicts between jobs and allow for personal time.

3. Transparency with Employers: Honesty with employers about polyworking intentions, where appropriate, may prevent misunderstandings and build trust.

4. Focus on Skills and Branding: Polyworking can strengthen a personal brand by showcasing a wide range of skills. Creating a clear professional identity across different roles can benefit those seeking career advancement.

Polyworking: Future Trends and the Philippines

Polyworking’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down as workers seek financial independence, career fulfillment, and flexibility. For the Philippine workforce, this trend could continue growing, with Filipino workers increasingly recognizing the potential of juggling multiple roles for added financial security and skill diversification.

However, for polyworking to remain sustainable, there is a need for structured support, such as clear regulations around remote work, mental health resources, and policies promoting fair compensation and labor rights. Companies that embrace polyworking as part of a broader talent management strategy may also benefit, as they can attract diverse talent and leverage polyworkers’ unique perspectives and innovative ideas.

As the polyworking trend continues to evolve, it highlights the importance of adaptability in today’s workforce. For Filipinos and other professionals worldwide, the ability to navigate multiple jobs could be the key to a resilient and fulfilling career in an ever-changing economic landscape.