Petecio tries hand at coaching

Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio tries her hand at coaching up-and-coming boxers in a tournament in her hometown of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Petecio said she was happy seeing the young boxers fight and was thankful to her father Teodoro for letting her have a go at being a mentor.

“Had a chance to coach for the Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur boxing team. Papa is their coach and I’m happy to see them all fight,” Petecio said.

“We finally have a boxing team in my hometown of Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur with the help of our very supportive mayor, boss Nelson ‘TATA’ Sala, Papa’s teachings, and sharing some basics.”

“I can’t wait to coach you guys. For now, I’m here to help out while I’m still competing and share some blessings.”

The 32-year-old pug said she dreamt of making a gym in her hometown using the winnings she had and some support from the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP).

“Papa has been training young boxers despite the lack of equipment. I would ask for some equipment from ABAP and they would grant it,” Petecio said.

“This project would not just benefit boxing but also the youth who want to use sports as a way to help out their families.”

After getting the bronze medal in the women’s 57-kilogram division of the Paris Olympics last August, Petecio is taking a well-earned break.