PBBM: Climate change is the new reality we have to face

As the Philippines prepare for three weather disturbances this week, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. says the government is facing difficulties in trying to find a “balance” between rebuilding and preparing for the worst.

“It becomes a little complicated because, generally speaking, when a storm passes through, we identify the damages, what are the repairs that are needed to be done, so we fix them first,” he told reporters in an interview.

Marcos lamented that if the government starts repairing and rehabilitating affected areas now and the next storms traverse the same paths, their efforts would be put to waste.

“This is the tightrope that we are trying to navigate,” Marcos said.

“We don’t have a textbook to follow. We don’t have a template to follow. It is climate change, and it is the new reality that we are having to face,” he added.

He noted that typhoon-hit communities need water and electricity so they can start anew.

Marcos also shared that this is the first time he saw weather conditions where three tropical cyclones are expected to enter the country.

“I’ve been around for a long time—I don’t remember seeing these many [strong storms],” he said.

“The first one may be strong, and then there is another one; there is a little bit of wind. But not like this; storms are really strong. And then there is one after the other; we were not even given a week,” Marcos stressed.

According to state weather bureau Pagasa, severe tropical storm “Nika” weakened, moving northwestward over the West Philippine Sea on Tuesday morning.

As “Nika” exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), “Ofel” (international name “Usagi”) has entered PAR, it is forecasted to traverse Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Batanes, Quezon, Camarines Norte and northern portions of Camarines Sur, Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora within the next few days.

Marcos said the government is ready to respond to calamities with concerned agencies now pre-positioned on the path of "Ofel.”.

"This [is] what we are monitoring now. We’re trying to see what the damages are, that we have to go in already,” he said. “And just trying to keep watch, making sure that everybody’s safe. We have done some initial evacuations already. So, we will just try to stay safe.”.

The Chief Executive also urged the public to follow the instructions of local government units and authorities.

“Your local government is there; [they are] ready to be the first responders as they always are, and the national government will come in as soon as we can,” he stressed.

“In fact, we’re already there, and they are just waiting for the storm to allow them to get to work,” he added.