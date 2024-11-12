Obiena drools over Ilocos vault facility

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena’s dream of having a world-class pole vault facility in the country is coming true.

Obiena, 28, said he will be in the country on 22 November to personally open the new pole vault facility in Ilocos Norte.

Obiena is currently in Italy continuing his training after getting cleared last October.

“I am so happy to announce that the dream now begins to become a reality. I am proud to announce our first new facility shall be commissioned with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this coming 22 November, at 4:00 p.m. at Marcos Stadium, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Luzon,” Obiena said.

“I shall fly in to kick start this event, the first of many new facilities I aim to build for our children and our future in the sport.”

“It continues for generations to follow and I can help make this happen by raising money for new facilities in the provinces.”

Obiena is also conducting a pole vault clinic at the event as well.

While getting a podium finish remains a goal for Obiena, he is also more inclined to help shape up the next generation of pole vaulters.

After all, he wants to see more Filipinos pick up the sport and continue to be a contender in the sport.

“This sport has given me a lot and I hope it can do the same to other Filipinos,” Obiena said.

“I believe this is an Olympic sport Filipinos can excel in. We can be globally competitive year after year. To achieve this, we need facilities around our far-ranging country. We have the talent and dedication.”