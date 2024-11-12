Navy no-no

Despite the generous pay and benefits at Meta, workers at the company that owns Facebook and Instagram broke company rules and used their generous food vouchers on other things.

At the Los Angeles office of Meta, 24 highly paid workers were found to be using their food allowance of $20 for breakfast, $25 for lunch, and $25 for dinner to buy non-food personal and household items.

The food vouchers are intended for use only in the office, according to company rules. Using it to buy groceries like toothpaste, acne pads, laundry detergent and tea at the supermarket led to the firing of the workers, Fox News reports.

Some workers ordered food to be delivered to their homes.

Meanwhile, a United States Navy (USN) woman commander also committed abuse in the line of duty.

Senior Chief Petty Officer Grisel Marrero was commander of the USN warship USS Manchester.

A few Manchester sailors who noticed the wireless network reported it but Marrero denied it thrice.

She hatched her secret plan shortly before the Manchester was deployed to the West Pacific in April 2023.

The USN quietly relieved Marrero and she was prosecuted “for failing to prevent the USS Manchester’s exposure to operational security risk,” according to Fox News.

Marrero was found guilty of dereliction of duty and providing false official statements to commanders on 29 May. She was demoted from senior chief petty officer to chief petty officer for conspiring with the Manchester’s chief mate to secretly install a Starlink Wi-Fi network on board to watch sports and movies.

Naval Surface Force Pacific spokesperson Cmdr. Arlo Abrahamson told Navy Times that Marrero’s actions endangered the Manchester, its crew and the USN.

The unauthorized Starlink dish was discovered on 18 August 2023 by a civilian installing an authorized satellite communication system aboard the warship.