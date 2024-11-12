Mitchell keeps Cavs perfect

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers came from behind once more to preserve their 100 percent start to the season with a 119-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

The Cavaliers, who overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Brooklyn on Saturday, were again forced to dig deep, battling back from nine points down in the third quarter for a road victory that takes them to 12-0 for the season.

Mitchell led another fine all-round offensive performance from Cleveland, who have emerged as the surprise package of the season and are the only undefeated team in the league.

Six Cleveland players finished in double figures, with point guard Darius Garland adding 17 points and Evan Mobley 15.

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Ty Jerome all had 12 points each off the bench.

Chicago, meanwhile, was left ruing its inability to take full advantage after pulling into an 85-76 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the third quarter.