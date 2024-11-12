Meralco-backed cooperative improves Pampanga’s power with new mobile substation

Pampanga 2 Electric Cooperative (PELCO II), an electric cooperative co-managed by Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco), started operating its first mobile substation meant to cater the growing power demand in Mabalacat City.

The 10-megavolt amperes (MVA) mobile substation provides capacity flexibility for PELCO II’s distribution network—augmenting the existing power capacity in Mabalacat City and other areas serviced by the electric cooperative.

Currently located in PELCO II’s Mabiga Substation, the new facility is equipped with a 10-MVA, 69/13.2kV power transformer and accessories that are mounted on a low-bed trailer—allowing it to be easily transported to other substations for capacity augmentation.

The acquisition of the mobile substation is a fulfillment of PELCO II’s commitment to support the local government unit’s efforts to boost economic activity in the area for the benefit of the local community.

“This first of its kind project is intended to ensure availability of stable electricity service to meet the growing power requirements of homes and businesses in Mabalacat City. We are working closely with the local government and other relevant stakeholders to continuously implement innovative solutions and projects that will benefit our consumers in the long term,” PELCO II Chief Management Advisor Joe-Mel S. Zaporteza said.

To further support the growing energy demand of Mabalacat City, PELCO II is also developing a new 20-MVA substation which is expected to be energized early next year.

PELCO II has been aggressively adding capacity in the recent years and more capacity additions are planned in the coming years. Last year, the power distributor also inaugurated the new Sta. Barbara 20MVA Substation in Bacolor, Pampanga.

PELCO II is categorized as an AAA Electric Cooperative by the National Electrification Administration in its recent performance assessment. Meralco, together with its local partner Comstech Integration Alliance Inc., has been managing PELCO II since 2014.