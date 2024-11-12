Marcos: U.S.-Phl ties unchanged

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed optimism US and Philippine relations will remain strong even with Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

“I don’t think it will change. The global forces that are, and you know, they are our oldest treaty partner, that doesn’t change,” Marcos said in an interview on Monday.

He, however, acknowledged the possibility of a “major change” in the relationship but was hopeful the longstanding partnership between the two countries would endure.

Earlier, Marcos congratulated Trump on his victory, which marked his political comeback after his controversial first term from 2016 to 2020.

The Philippines and the US maintain a strong cooperation in key areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, infrastructure, climate change, and humanitarian assistance.

One of the most notable areas of cooperation between the two countries is the issue of the dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez expressed optimism that America’s role in maintaining the stability in the Indo-Pacific region would not change under Trump’s leadership.

Marcos defends maritime laws

Marcos, meanwhile, said the country’s new landmark maritime laws “serve a purpose” in identifying the boundaries of the Philippines’ sovereignty.

This after China opposed the two laws — the Maritime Zones Act and the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act.

Marcos signed the measures on 8 November, shortly after China summoned the Philippine Ambassador to China to express its objection.

“Well, it’s not unexpected,” Marcos told Palace reporters. “We say we have to protect our sovereign rights and our sovereignty.”

“So it serves a purpose that we define closely what those boundaries are, and that’s what we are doing,” he added.

Under the Maritime Zones Act, the Philippines reaffirms its rights over territories that are within the jurisdiction of the country.