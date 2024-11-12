Marcos confident US-Phl relationship won’t change under Trump

A week after President-elect Donald Trump scored victory in the United States, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed his optimism that the relationship between the US and the Philippines will not change.

“I don’t think it will change. The global forces that are—and you know, they are our oldest treaty partner, that doesn’t change,” he said in an ambush interview on Monday.

However, Marcos did not dismiss a possible “major change” in diplomatic relations, but he remains hopeful that the longstanding partnership between the two countries will remain.

Earlier, Marcos congratulated Trump’s victory in the United States, staging an incredible political comeback.

The Philippines and the US have strong cooperation in key areas such as defense and security, trade and investment, food and energy security, infrastructure, climate change, and humanitarian assistance.

One of the most notable cooperations between the two countries is the issue of the disputed waters in the West Philippine Sea.

Last week, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel “Babe” Romualdez also expressed optimism that America’s role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region would not change under Trump’s leadership.