Marcos clarifies POGO ban

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has clarified the provisions of Executive Order No. 74 which bans Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), internet gaming and other offshore gaming operations in the country.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros raised concerns about potential “loopholes” in EO 74 that could allow POGO-like operations to continue in casinos and free ports operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Marcos explained that the EO targets the nature of POGO operations, not their jurisdiction.

“It’s the nature of the operation that we are banning, not whether it is under Pagcor or not,” he said.

“As long as it is a POGO license, it’s banned,” he added.

The President emphasized the executive order is sufficient and no additional measures are needed to enforce the ban on POGOs and similar operations.