Marcos clarifies “loopholes” on EO banning POGO

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. clarified Executive Order (EO) No. 74, which bans Philippine Offshore Gaming, Internet Gaming, and other Offshore Gaming Operations in the country.

Earlier, Senator Risa Hontiveros warned that there are “loopholes” in EO 74 that may allow the continuation of similar POGO operations in casinos and freeports operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Operations (Pagcor).

Marcos explained that the Executive Order bans the nature of the POGO operation itself and not the jurisdiction it is under.

“There is just no way because it’s the nature of the operation that we are banning. It’s not because it’s under PAGCOR or not,” he stressed.’

“As long as it is a POGO license, it’s banned,” he added.

Marcos further said that the Executive Order is sufficient and will not be needing an additional or separate measure in banning POGO or similar operations.

In his third State of the Nation, Marcos banned all POGOs in the country, ordering Pagcor to cease all operations by December this year.



Marcos said POGO has also ventured into other illegal activities such as scamming, money laundering, human trafficking, kidnapping, and prostitution.