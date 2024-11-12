Mandanas backs Chavit’s Senate bid

Batangas Governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas has thrown his full support behind Senate candidate Luis “Chavit” Singson, vowing to assist in his campaign and ensure that “no one gets left behind.”

The two leaders met on Monday in Mandanas’ office to discuss initiatives aimed at empowering local cooperatives, promoting sustainable development and addressing the needs of marginalized communities in Batangas.

Mandanas’ endorsement of Singson, a longtime ally and former governor of Ilocos Sur, marks a significant strengthening of the political ties between the two provinces.

The governor expressed his confidence in Singson’s Senate bid, saying, “Manong Chavit, I’m not only giving you my blessing — I’m committing to help you every step of the way. Together, we will ensure that no one gets left behind.”

The pledge further solidifies a partnership grounded in shared values and mutual respect, with a strong focus on regional development. In his remarks, Mandanas emphasized the importance of integrity and honor in governance.

“The honor of our province is worth more than riches. I hope that we will be respected for always doing the right thing,” he said.

Singson, who has built a strong reputation for transforming Ilocos Sur into one of the country’s most peaceful and prosperous provinces, expressed his deep empathy for Batangueños affected by recent natural disasters, particularly typhoons.

“I promise to help the families affected by the typhoons. Governor Mandanas has my full support as we work together toward our shared goals,” Singson said.

Mandanas and Singson also discussed strategies to support marginalized sectors in Batangas, particularly public utility drivers and small-scale entrepreneurs. TDT