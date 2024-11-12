Lady Strikers seal playoff bonus

Games today:

(Bacoor Strike Gym)

2 p.m. — Marikina vs Caloocan

4 p.m. — Valenzuela vs Rizal

Bacoor took care of business against San Juan, 25-8, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, to clinch the No. 2 seed and the last twice-to-beat semifinal incentive of the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) on Monday night at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

The Strikers wrapped up their campaign at 12-4 to snatch the coveted spot from Biñan Tatak Gel with an 11-5 slate at the close of the grueling two-round eliminations of this women’s volleyball tourney founded by former senator Manny Pacquiao.

Cyrille Joie Alemeniana erupted for 26 points on 24 hits and two aces as Bacoor booked its fourth straight win in the homestretch to rise all the way from fourth place midway through the tourney.

Jemalyn Menor added 17 markers while Camille Bustamante and Winnie Bedana chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Bacoor that shrugged off a close second-set defeat by dominating the next two for the win in 89 minutes of play.

Bacoor, winner of the inaugural but shorter edition, will face No. 3 seed Biñan as top-seed Quezon (14-2) draws the fourth-running Rizal St. Gerrard Charity Foundation (10-5) in the other semis pairing.

Quezon and Bacoor need only one win to advance in the championship round of the nine-team MPVA backed Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

Alyanna Nicole Ong led San Juan, which finished at 6-10 for sixth place.

In other games, also-ran ICC Negros and AM Caloocan scored impressive wins that gave them graceful exits after wins over Quezon and Rizal, respectively.

Andrea Caparal fired 17 points in Negros’ 25-22, 25-22, 25-12 win over Quezon while Caloocan drubbed Rizal, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 28-26, behind the 27 points of Iari Yongco-Quimson.

Caloocan, which fashions an 8-7 mark, secured the consolation fifth place with still a game left against winless Marikina as Negros (5-11) finished at seventh spot of the MPVA organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.

Shekaina Rhedge Lleses led with 13 points for Quezon while Joan Doguna had 16 for Rizal in non-bearing matches.