King Crunchers gun for 4th win

Criss Cross expects to deliver against a team still in search of a first win as it battles Martelli Meats today to secure a spot in the third place of the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Rebounding from a five-set defeat to arch rivals Cignal HD Spikers with a resounding three-set romp over the PGJC Navy Sealions last Friday, the King Crunchers enter their 6 p.m. showdown as the clear favorites with a 3-1 record while the Master Butchers remain winless at 0-5.

The King Crunchers, however, aren’t underestimating their opponents.

With the semifinals approaching, top gun Jude Garcia emphasized the need to stay sharp.

“We need to prepare for our upcoming games, especially now that the semifinals are drawing near. We need to be at our 100 percent every practice, every game.”

Aside from Garcia, key players Francis Saura and Nico Almendras also aim to maintain the Crunchers’ momentum, while the Master Butchers will rely on Jerome Cordez and Angelo Reyes as they search for their first victory and hope to disrupt Criss Cross’s winning rhythm.

A victory for Criss Cross would propel the King Crunchers into a tie with the Cignal HD Spikers and the Savouge Spin Doctors, solidifying their position just behind the unbeaten DN Steel FEU Ultras (6-0) and EcoOil La Salle Green Oilers (4-0).

This win would set the stage for a thrilling semis race among the league’s top five teams, with PGJC Navy also remaining in contention at 3-3.

In the 4 p.m. opener, Chichi DHTSI, still looking to break a six-game losing streak, will face off against VNS, which has lost three consecutive matches and stand at 1-4.

Titans’ Matt Miguel and Jonathan Sorio will go up against the Griffins’ CJ Segui and Roderick Medino in what promises to be a hard-fought contest for both sides.