Kim Myung-soo set to launch new music, films, series in the Philippines

South Korean actor and INFINITE boy band member Kim Myung-soo, known to fans by his stage name "L", is set to embark on exciting new projects in the Philippines, promising fresh music, films, and series for the local entertainment scene.

On Tuesday, 12 November, Myung-soo officially signed with Universal Records Philippines and GLXY Talent Management at Sonata Ballroom 1, Westin Manila Hotel, Mandaluyong City. He is the latest artist under GLXY Talent Management.

Universal Records Philippines will be releasing Myung-Soo's upcoming songs in the Philippines. GLXY Talent Management, a local digital content and talent agency, will manage his upcoming projects and collaborations, bringing him closer to Filipino fans.

“To see that I’m sharing this moment with so many of you, I’m very excited to be doing projects here in the Philippines,” Kim Myung-soo said during the contract signing.

Fans of singer-actor Myung-soo can look forward to an wide range of exciting projects in the Philippines, including magazine shoots, interviews, new music (expected next year), recording collaborations, drama series, movies, television guestings, and endorsements.

Regarding collaborating with Filipino celebrities, Myung-soo expressed interest in showcasing his work first but remains open to reviewing proposals, and would be happy to work with others if opportunities arise.

On 9 November, Universal Records Philippines and GLXY Talent Managemente announced they would now represent Kim Myung-soo and manage his upcoming projects.

“He’s here, and he’s ready to conquer the galaxy. The galaxy just got brighter, and we cannot wait for exciting things to come,” the announcement read.

The Korean superstar arrived in the Philippines on 11 November and will stay until 14 November for contract signings, photoshoots, and other exciting opportunities.

As the lead vocalist of INFINITE and its sub-unit INFINITE F, Myung-soo made his mark in K-pop with powerful vocals and hits like "Be Mine," "The Chaser," and "Man in Love" before launching a successful solo career.

Some of Myung-soo's notable works in his acting career include Angel's Last Mission: Love, The Hymn of Death, Dare to Love Me, Royal Secret Agent, and Numbers.

Universal Records Philippines, a record label founded in 1977, has operated independently since 1992.