‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ reaches Port Area

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that this week’s “Kalinga sa Maynila” service fair will be held on Wednesday in Port Area.

According to Lacuna, this regular activity is designed to bring essential services directly to residents, eliminating the need for them to travel to City Hall.

The Wednesday’s service fair will take place at Barangay 650 in District 5, on Railroad Drive from 2 to 5 p.m.

Since becoming mayor, Lacuna has initiated the weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila” program, which involves community forums where residents can directly address their concerns to city officials.

To complement these forums, stalls are set up outside the venue to provide essential services from various city departments and offices.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila” service caravan in Port Area will offer a range of free services which include medical services, social welfare services, senior citizen services, civil registry services, employment services and veterinary services.