It’s OK to love again, Ai Ai

Would it have been heartless of GMA 7 Fast Talk host Boy Abunda to ask comedian-actor Ai Ai de las Alas if she would consider falling in love again at her age (she has just turned 60) once she has recovered from having been left by her husband of 10 years who happens to be 30 years younger?

We honestly believe she can recover because she does not wish her ex-husband Gerald Sibayan any ill and, in fact, wishes him the fulfillment of his dreams (including having a biological child and securing a “green card” in the US).

Recovery from a heartbreak is harder for the bitter ones, because they will always feel wounded and may never heal.

If we were Abunda, we would have asked Delas Alas in so many words. Age is really just a number, so she could fall in love between 60 and 80. She could fall in love, but not necessarily with someone 30 or 20 years younger.

We don’t know if any honest-to-goodness journo had ever sat down with Sibayan for an interview or had observed him for hours to size him up, but we could go with Delas Alas that he managed to be a good husband to her for some years. The rest of the 10 years, she may have been in-denial that she was about to lose him to his own dreams and schemes.

But, Martina Eileen Hernandez delas Alas, you can be in love again. With a better man. Someone you don’t have to sacrifice your career for and all other persons and things you care for. Life has so many facets. It’s silly to be stuck on just a few.

* * *

We probably should say the same to Sue Ramirez, 28, and Dominic Roque, 34. She is the ex-girlfriend of actor-politician Javi Benitez, 30. Roque, on the other hand, is the ex-fiance of actor Bea Alonzo, 37.

Ramirez and Roque were espied kissing at a bar in Siargao recently in the presence of some friends.

Well, Ramirez and Roque could become like Ruffa Gutierrez and Herbert Bautista, or Barbie Imperial and Richard Gutierrez.

The first time Ruffa and the actor-politician were spotted together in an event and were asked if they were already an item, they simply replied they were just beginning to become close friends but it was nothing romantic. Ruffa also began posting on social media some praises about Bautista, including inspiring her to go back to school to earn herself a college diploma.

And then there was a Gutierrez Christmas Noche Buena that had Bautista as the lone guest. The Gutierrez family recently treated their matriarch Annabelle Rama Gutierrez to a birthday dinner in an upscale restaurant. Bautista was again invited to the dinner. But there was another guest invited by Richard: actor Barbie lmperial, who has been photo-snapped by netizens with Richard in supposedly very private occasions, including a dinner in a restaurant in Italy where Richard was taping a series for ABS-CBN.

So now, it is useless for showbiz scribes to ask Ruffa and Herbert, Richard and Barbie if they are lovey-dovey. As useless as the admission of cager Kobe Paras, in a magazine feature, that he and actor Kyline Alcantara are dating. The world has known that since months ago. They have not been just dining out. Kyline has even sat on Kobe’s lap in a videoke sing-along! Could it be possible that nosey, pesky netizens just missed snapping a shot of Kobe sweetly spooning food into Kyline’s mouth but that such a sweet scene exists?

So, Sue and Dominic, keep getting caught kissing somewhere or another, and you’d get to a point it would be silly for media folks to ask if you’ve become lovers. Never mind that every time you get caught locking lips, Roque’s ex-fiancee, you-know-who, has to post a photo of her with some hardly known guy being sweetly attentive to her. Bea Alonzo has just done it.

Dear Ai Ai, you still have the appeal of a showbiz star at 60, so don’t be blue, and don’t panic, some guys will come along for you. Some guys who don’t require having a child with a woman they are in love with.

* * *