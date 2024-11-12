Healthy kids drink milk

Abbott introduced its improved milk formulation in its pre-school milk, Similiac Essencia+, last 22 October at the Makati Shangri-La.

Similac’s new formulation is made with the highest levels of 5HMOs, BB-12 Probiotics and Nucleotides. Together with balanced meals and exercise, the formulation will help in strengthening children’s immunity.

The event, “Essential Conversations: Help Rebuild Your Child’s Immunity” discussed the symptoms of children at risk for weak immune systems and how to address the problem. Renowned pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Olay and Abbott’s medical director Dr. Jose Rodolfo Dimaano were the guest speakers at the event.

The doctors said that kids who consume antibiotics frequently, children with incomplete vaccination and those born under C-section delivery are the groups of children at high risk of suffering weak immunity.

While taking antibiotics are essential for curing diseases, they also have negative implications.

“Antibiotics are antibacterial. What they do is that they kill bad bacteria. But along the way, they also kill good bacteria,” Dr. Olay said.

“We should give kids antibiotics left and right,” Dr. Dimaano said. “We have to consult with doctors to make sure the disease is addressed and that the antibiotics don’t cause a resistance of microbes against the antibiotics — to the point that they will no longer be effective in the future.”

Babies born under C-section delivery suffer immunity-related health risks. As per Dr. Olay, normal deliveries emit good bacteria necessary for an infant’s resistance against viruses. She stressed that nutritional and non-nutritional interventions are needed for C-section delivery babies to strengthen their immunity.

The gut plays a major role in fighting against viruses, and that’s where Similac Essencia+ comes in. Abbot’s general manager Mark Escobar highlighted that their company is committed to providing nutritional solutions to the evolving health problems nowadays.

“At this point, we are very thrilled to introduce to you our latest innovation on pediatric nutrition, scientifically designed to help children with weak immunity,” he said.