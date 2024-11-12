Hardworking Phillips gets rave reviews anew

De La Salle University star Mike Phillips epitomizes hard work and hustle.

A quiet but steady operator for the Green Archers, Phillips’ admirable contributions on both ends of the court kept the defending champions’ hot win streak going with just a couple of games left in their elimination round campaign in the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament.

The athletic forward had an impressive two-game average of 15.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks in La Salle’s perfect week.

His efforts did not go unnoticed as the 6-foot-8 veteran bagged the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week honor presented by the Philippine Sports Commission for the period of 3-10 November.

Phillips stepped up for the Green Archers in beating clingy Far Eastern University (FEU), 58-53, last Wednesday as he filled the void on offense on rare off night from reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao.

He had a monster double-double of 17 points with 11 coming in the final quarter and 15 rebounds and spiked it with two assists, five steals, and two blocks in an all-around outing.

“I’m just so happy with the role that coach [Topex Robinson] gave me,” Phillips said.

Quiambao rediscovered his lethal form four days later in the much-anticipated rematch against fellow Final Four-bound and twice-to-beat Univesity of the Philippines.

But it did not stop Phillips from positing another double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, along with an assist and a steal, in the Green Archers’ 77-66 victory over the Fighting Maroons.

“I just try to be one of the leaders on the defense and the energy, and a lot of times I still struggle with my offensive end, and sometimes too much energy, and it’s not channeled the right way, but that’s why I trust in my teammates,” Phillips said.

Phillips edged out FEU’s Mo Konateh, Adamson University’s AJ Fransman, and University of Santo Tomas’ (UST) Nic Cabañero for the weekly honor supported by Discovery Suites and World Balance as minor sponsors.

Meanwhile, Camille Clarin of the National University was named CPC UAAP Player of the Week in the women’s division.

Her leadership has been pivotal in keeping the Lady Bulldogs undefeated as they approach the final stretch of the preliminary round.

The 5-foot-10 guard averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in another perfect week for NU, highlighted by a 76-70 victory over last season’s finals tormentor reigning champion UST.

Against the Growling Tigresses, Clarin scored 21 points including 18 in the first half, grabbed seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block.

Clarin earned a unanimous vote, prevailing over other standouts in Ateneo’s Sarah Makanjuola, La Salle’s Kyla Sunga, and UST’s Tacky Tacatac.

“I take big responsibility in being the captain. I know a lot of these girls look up to me. Not necessarily to score but just to lead the team, to keep us level-headed the whole game. So, I take that responsibility very highly,” Clarin said.

“And I know that even if I’m struggling, they have my back, so I gotta make sure I do that for them as well.”