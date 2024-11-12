Gibbons maps out Marcial plan

What’s down the road for Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial will be known soon as the Filipino middleweight and his American representative Sean Gibbons are set for crucial talks.

The career of Marcial in the professional ranks hit a snag following his early exit in the Paris Olympics but Gibbons swears the hard-hitting fighter is among his top clients.

It was under Gibbons that Marcial started his pro career in December 2020 in Los Angeles.

Last time Marcial fought in the pros, he knocked out Thoedsak Sinam in March at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila to raise his record to 5-0 with three knockouts.

Marcial, who turned 29 late last month, was among those seeded during the Summer Games.

But he ran into Uzbekistan’s rangy and tall hitter Turabek Khabbibulaev, who employed the perfect gameplan in bundling out Marcial in his first outing.