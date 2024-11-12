FortPeat brings Ocean-deep Chemistry To Manila

If you’ve been tuning into the world of Thai Boys’ Love (BL) dramas, you’ve likely heard of Fort Thitipong Sangngey and Peat Wasuthorn Chaijindar, also better known as FortPeat.

Beyond being just any on-screen couple — they’ve become one of the most adored duos in the Thai entertainment scene. Their chemistry is beyond the sea, and their bond as deep and unshakeable as the ocean itself. Their dedicated fan following has them riding on a tidal wave of popularity. They were last seen in the hit show, Love Sea, which ran for 10 episodes earlier this year. Fortpeat play Tongrak, a romance novelist, and Mahasamut. The two characters meet and an unexpected romance develops. The show ran for 10 episodes Wish Us Luck has brought the pair back to the Philippine shores to headline their first-ever fan meet, held recently at the Music Museum in Quezon City.

The event, named their hit show, was inspired by their recent BL series. During the fan meet, Fort and Peat treated fans to performances of the series’ original soundtrack, and participated in fun games with the audience.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was during the “I Know You Are Lying” game, where Peat humorously responded “swimming pool” when asked to name bodies of water, sparking laughter from the fans.

For those unfamiliar, BL (Boys’ Love) has been a popular trend in TV shows and novels that explores romantic relationships between male characters.

BL has gained a huge following internationally, especially in Thailand, where it has become a major cultural phenomenon. FortPeat first became a sensation in 2022 with Love In The Air, where Fort played Prapai and Peat starred as Sky.

The two were later joined by Boss Chaikamon (Payu) and Noeul Nuttarat (Rain) in Wedding Plan in 2023.