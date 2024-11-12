EJK justice: God is alive

Dear Editor,

There is no solving a problem where there is deliberate killing of the victims of the problem. You don’t kill the people you have vowed to protect, including those who emerged (naively and helplessly) as victims or resultants and products of your dearth and dereliction. That is insanity if you do it, beyond ruthlessness and savagery. They are not animals. But even animals have rights.

For example: Filipinos, young and old, men and women, who are hooked on drugs are human — themselves victims that need help, compassion, support, rehabilitation, divine intervention and new life. That is the “protection” you are obliged and beholden to give them — not to kill them. They are victims of failures and neglect, apathy, egocentrism, stupidity and crookedness on the part of the government, church and society.

But, alas, you so love and protect (instead) the “keepers,” pushers, drug sources and smugglers, the masterminds and their cohorts. To the cruel in the corridors of power: Put yourselves or your loved ones in the shoes of the victims.

“It is a poverty to decide that a child must die so that you may live as you wish.” — Mother Teresa

It’s about time to dig deep and deeper into this “drug war” thing to make things right and solve the problem once and for all. But what “burden of proof” is an honorable congressman fussing about?

Who is more believable? Who between the two will you hear with greater interest and faith? The culprits who have all the reasons and motives to deny their crimes — or the witnesses who are willing and ready to put their lives (and all) on the line to tell what they know to uncover the truth, rather the “open truth?”

You can’t bring the victims’ lives back, can you? Sulk. And why throw away the food to get rid of the flies and pests on the table? And why kill the victims and make them victims twice over? Worse, they were victims (apparently) of your self-made social malaise. Thus, you have made yourselves and the government a failure twice over as well, or many times over, more miserable and merciless than the barbaric in ancient times.

The sick need a physician, not a barbarian.

“Para sa mga malulupit na nasa pamahalaan, manalangin kayong magkapuso, ang bawat isa sa inyo. Ngunit para sa laksa-laksang biktima ng mga walang pusong pagpaslang, at sa kani-kanilang pamilya na nagluluksa hanggang ngayon, kasama ang mga kababayan nating nasa katinuan pa: Tila dumudungaw na po ang langit at sumisilay ang liwanag niya.”

(To the ruthless in government, pray that each one of you will get a heart. And to the countless victims of extrajudicial killings, and their families who grieve up to now together with our countrymen who are still sane: Heaven is looking down and a bright new day is dawning.)

“Buhay ang Diyos! Dinirinig ang inyong mga panalangin.” (God is alive! He hears your prayers.) “Call unto Me and I will answer thee.” — Jeremiah 33:3

“Makinig ka po mahal naming pangulo: Ang ICC ang daan, hindi ang mga walang pagsisisi o walang liwanag na mga kaalyado ng kadiliman.” (Listen, Mr. President. The ICC is the way, not the unrepentant ones or those devoid of light who are the allies of darkness.) Be not deceived.

All that they seem to see (from day one) is “legalism” as they always try to look for “impediments” to shield their gods from responsibilities and accountabilities, while the rest of the world is looking for sanity to render justice soonest — to serve humanity, history and God.

Rejoin the International Criminal Court (ICC). And appoint the right people.

“Justice is the foremost virtue of the civilizing races. It subdues the barbarous nations, while injustice arouses the weakest.” — Jose Rizal

“We shall overcome because the arc of the moral universe is long, but bends toward justice.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Pray still, though. And cry louder, for justice!

Reni M. Valenzuela

renivalenzuelaletters@yahoo.com