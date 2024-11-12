Delaying BARMM polls could lead to violence

The Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG) and the Climate and Conflict Action (CCAA) have urged lawmakers to reconsider the measure that would defer the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) until 2026.

“The IAG and CCAA see no legitimate or valid reason behind the proposal to postpone the Bangsamoro regional election in order to address so-called representation issues following the Supreme Court’s decision to recognize Sulu’s desire to be excluded from the BARMM,” the groups said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday.

The IAG and CCAA warned that postponing the BARMM polls may have serious consequences that would affect the peace process and the security in the region.

“We call on the House of Representatives and the Senate to not rush the passage of the bill postponing the regional elections. Already, the MILF as well as local officials and CSOs (civil society organizations) have expressed opposition to the measure. Forcing its passage will have grave implications for the peace process and security in the region,” the groups said.

The two groups called the proposal to defer the regional elections for another year “unconstitutional.”

“It will not be synchronized with the national and local elections as mandated by the Constitution, as well the constitutionally mandated three-year term of office of members of the Parliament is consequently violated when the regional elections are held apart from the national and local elections,” they pointed out.

Chiz’s bill

Last week, Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero filed a measure formalizing his proposal to defer the BARMM parliamentary elections given the recent Supreme Court ruling that excluded Sulu from the regional group.

The BARMM’s first-ever parliamentary election had been scheduled for next year to coincide with the midterm elections on 11 May 2025.

The groups said the so-called “legal imperative” to reallocate seats as an offshoot of the Sulu decision leave is not an imperative at all. Sulu’s departure would necessitate a reallocation of the 80 seats that will make up the Parliament.

The IAG and CCAA said the lawmakers should reassess the High Court’s Sulu decision.

“The Sulu decision is not yet final and until the Supreme Court decides with finality the pending motions for reconsideration, the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) is not in a position to pass any legislation to address legal issues around the Sulu ruling,” they said.

“Postponing the elections based on false assumptions does not justify suppressing the right of suffrage of BARMM’s 2.3 million voters,” they added.

Personal interests

The groups noted the push for the separation of Sulu from the BARMM was driven by the personal interests of certain individuals.

“The SC’s recognition of an independent Lupah Sug is a victory for its islanders who wanted a separation from the BARMM from the outset,” they said.

They said that a “more imminent and serious threat looms behind any action that will frustrate local expectations and demands for immediate change and extend the status quo in a region reeling from mounting violence and corruption.”

The IAG and CCAA urged the national government to acknowledge “the very real and immediate risk to life and limb arising from the constant violence” and the displacement caused by local wars in the Bangsamoro region.

“Relentless violence is the most important and central issue facing local communities today. An astonishing rise in deaths and displacements has been recorded in Maguindanao and its adjacent mainland provinces. This is the heartland of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front-led regional authority and the MILF are the perpetrators themselves,” they said.

The groups pointed to the recent clash between two MILF base commands in Pagaluan, Maguindanao where the biggest number of fatalities was recorded in a single incident since the BARMM’s creation in 2019.

“Granting an extension detached from this reality incentivizes violent aggression and leaves a bad taste in the mouth. People will view this as another attempt to subvert the will of the citizens and a fearful response to a group that remains armed and mobilized for combat when needed,” they said.

Peace adviser backs reset

In a Senate hearing last week, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. expressed full support for Escudero’s Senate Bill 2862 which proposes resetting the first regular BARMM elections.

Galvez emphasized the need to reset the election to allow sufficient time to address issues stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Sulu’s exclusion from BARMM, ensuring that the Bangsamoro government is well-prepared to lead.

He also stressed the importance of pushing a comprehensive transition plan for Sulu, including the reassignment of employees, continuity of programs and the transfer of Bangsamoro government assets.

Galvez also said the proposed deferment would give time for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to review and refine policies, particularly those affecting Sulu.

He likewise pointed out that the reset would support ongoing the decommissioning of former MILF and Moro National Liberation Front combatants, which would reduce security threats and control election-related violence.

“By recovering sizable numbers of small arms and light weapons through this process, we can decrease the threats from the use of loose firearms during the election period and guarantee that election-related violence is within reasonable control of the government,” he said.