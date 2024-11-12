DA: Affordable rice sold at QC markets

The Department of Agriculture (DA) disclosed on Tuesday that several public markets in Quezon City are now offering regular and well-milled rice at affordable prices based on an inspection conducted last Monday.

According to the DA, both local and imported rice are being sold at P42 to P45 per kilo at the Murphy Public Market, Mega Q-mart and Kamuning Public Market.

DA Assistant Secretary Genevieve Velicaria-Guevarra and DA spokesperson Arnel de Mesa led the inspection and confirmed that retailers are complying with agreements reached during a recent consultation with Metro Manila rice retailers.

“There are retailers selling P42-P45 both local and imported. The lower-priced ones are local while most of the imported are premium,” De Mesa said.

Meantime, DA Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the agency met with Metro Manila rice retailers last week to address high retail prices despite the lowering of tariffs and both parties agreed to a P3-P5 profit margin per kilo of rice.

Laurel assured the public that the government will work to streamline the supply chain and stabilize prices by directly connecting market vendors with importers or traders.