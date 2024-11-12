Claude banners M6 exclusive skin

Fast-shooting marksman Claude will banner the M6 exclusive skin, which can be acquired through the M6 Pass that currently runs on pre-registration and will officially launch on November 18.

This year's M-Series, touted as the grandest stage of professional Mobile Legends, will run from November 28 to December 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Sixteen teams from around the world will vie for the lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Mobile Legends players are treated to an exclusive M-Series skin every M-Series World Championship season. Last year, players had the chance to acquire an exclusive Yu Zhong while the M4 Pass offered a shiny Beatrix skin.

The M6 Pass Plus, which immediately unlocks bonus M6-themed cosmetics such as an M6 trail effect, is currently on sale for 699 diamonds, while the regular pass will cost players 399 diamonds.