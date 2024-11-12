Citicore, Trinasolar sign landmark 2GW solar deal

Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) has signed a 2-gigawatt (GW) solar module supply contract with Trinasolar, a global provider of smart PV and energy storage solutions — marking its largest deal to date.

CREC president and CEO Oliver Tan and Trinasolar executive president Helena Li signed the agreement on Monday, 11 November.

Under the contract, Trinasolar will supply its Vertex N 720W Series solar modules to support CREC’s rollout of its next 2GW of renewable energy capacity.

5GW target capacity

According to Tan, the partnership will help the company deliver its target capacity of 5GW in five years.

“With our first gigawatt nearing completion, we are now paving the way for our next two gigawatts of solar projects through this newest supply contract with Trinasolar,” Tan said.

“Our continuing partnership — now totaling 3GW — underscores our commitment to efficiency and innovation in powering a First-World Philippines with pure renewable energy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Li emphasized Trinasolar’s commitment to advancing renewable energy in the region.

New benchmark

“Together, we’re not only meeting the Philippines’ energy needs but also setting a new benchmark for sustainable progress in the region,” Li said.

The Vertex N 720W Series modules utilize advanced n-type i-TOPCon technology and a 210mm platform, offering higher efficiency and reliability than traditional p-type models.

These panels are designed to maximize energy output and reduce costs, ensuring long-term efficiency and sustainability.