Changing the shapewear game

Welcome to the SOLÁverse

SOLÁ kicked things off with the Mercury Collection’s Women’s Sculpting Line, offering pieces that not only shape and support but also work seamlessly under any outfit — or as a bold look on their own. Five iconic pieces will be available at the pop-up: the Sculpting Classic Bodysuit, Strapless Bodysuit, Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, High-Waisted Brief and High-Waisted Shorts, all in a range of sizes and colors from Milk to Black and priced between P1,185 to P1,485.

And guys, SOLÁ’s got you, too! The Mercury Collection Dusk has introduced the Men’s Sculpting Line, with core styles like the Sculpting Boxer Shorts, Short-Sleeve Shirt, and Sleeveless Shirt, priced between P1,225 to P1,485. This line isn’t just about style — it’s also about boosting posture and confidence, with sleek designs available in Black and Slate.

Inspired by the need for gentle support and all-day comfort, the Hugging Line is the latest in the Mercury Collection. Available in three styles — Halter Neck Bodysuit, Short-Sleeve Shapewear and Square Neck Bodysuit — and priced between P1,285 to P1,385, this collection hugs all the right places for a barely-there feel that’s anything but basic.

Making its debut at the pop-up is ōra by SOLÁ, a game-changing Firming Body Lotion, introduced by Kylie Verzosa. Think of it as shapewear for your skin — ōra tones, firms, and moisturizes, giving your body care routine a whole new dimension. This “Shapewear but Make it Lotion” idea is all about combining skin health with the SOLÁ support we know and love.

Whether you’re looking to shape, smooth, or just feel your best, SOLÁ’s new pop-up is the place to find your perfect fit.