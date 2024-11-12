Changing the shapewear game

Following the hype around the Mercury Shapewear and Pluto Accessory collections, SOLÁ — the brand redefining shapewear for today’s style-savvy crowd by Kylie Verzosa — is opening its first-ever pop-up at One Ayala in Makati.
Step into the pop-up from 12 November to 3 January 2025 where style, comfort, and confidence collide, letting you experience first-hand what makes SOLÁ’s collections a must-have.
Driven by a mission to empower everybody, SOLÁ has been designing shapewear that’s as stylish as it is supportive. The pop-up will feature its fan-fave Mercury Collection Sculpting Line, made for both men and women and the fresh Hugging Collection, created for a softer, breathable fit that still gives you that snatched vibe.
Shoppers can also explore the Pluto Collection — essential accessories designed with that same SOLÁ quality you love. With everything from seamless bodysuits to must-have basics, SOLÁ’s pieces cater to every need and every lifestyle.
Welcome to the SOLÁverse
SOLÁ kicked things off with the Mercury Collection’s Women’s Sculpting Line, offering pieces that not only shape and support but also work seamlessly under any outfit — or as a bold look on their own. Five iconic pieces will be available at the pop-up: the Sculpting Classic Bodysuit, Strapless Bodysuit, Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, High-Waisted Brief and High-Waisted Shorts, all in a range of sizes and colors from Milk to Black and priced between P1,185 to P1,485.
And guys, SOLÁ’s got you, too! The Mercury Collection Dusk has introduced the Men’s Sculpting Line, with core styles like the Sculpting Boxer Shorts, Short-Sleeve Shirt, and Sleeveless Shirt, priced between P1,225 to P1,485. This line isn’t just about style — it’s also about boosting posture and confidence, with sleek designs available in Black and Slate.
Inspired by the need for gentle support and all-day comfort, the Hugging Line is the latest in the Mercury Collection. Available in three styles — Halter Neck Bodysuit, Short-Sleeve Shapewear and Square Neck Bodysuit — and priced between P1,285 to P1,385, this collection hugs all the right places for a barely-there feel that’s anything but basic.
Making its debut at the pop-up is ōra by SOLÁ, a game-changing Firming Body Lotion, introduced by Kylie Verzosa. Think of it as shapewear for your skin — ōra tones, firms, and moisturizes, giving your body care routine a whole new dimension. This “Shapewear but Make it Lotion” idea is all about combining skin health with the SOLÁ support we know and love.
Whether you’re looking to shape, smooth, or just feel your best, SOLÁ’s new pop-up is the place to find your perfect fit.