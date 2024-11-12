Central One worker traumatized by assault

BALANGA CITY, Bataan — A Central One Bataan PH worker said that he was depressed and traumatized, leaving him sleepless after Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Director Winston Casio assaulted him.

This statement was part of 54-year-old aircon technician Roderick S. Destura’s complaint filed at the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor here on Monday.

The Balanga City resident cited in his sworn statement that Casio physically attacked him three times during the raid at the Central One Bataan PH office in Bagac on 31 October.

He said that after they were detained at the cafeteria, the raiding team conducted a countdown on the personnel of Central One, adding that upon knowing they were going to be released, the employees stood and cheered.

It was when Destura was at the door of the cafeteria that an official of the PAOCC pointed at him and told that the complainant was the one who “pinapakyu” or disrespected the said official.

Casio immediately approached and started shouting at Destura asking why he wasn’t respecting the PAOCC official. With Casio’s behest, Destura was taken out of the cafeteria and went to the clinic.

At the lobby of the clinic, Casio told Destura that he was rude and disrespected the government. The utility worker explained that he was not the one who disrespected the government official, but was told not to speak.

After that, he was asked by Casio if they will file charges against him or accept a slap, in which Casio slapped the utility worker three times.

After the ordeal, he was told by Casio not to hold his face that was slapped by him. When he went outside the clinic, another PAOCC official with an age range of 40-50 years old wearing a ponytail, took him to a dark area near an ATM. It was then that the official punched Destura three times in the body that gave him diarrhea.

The complainant cited that he now fears for his security as well as his family’s safety.

Meanwhile, the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) has issued a statement of support for Central One, citing that the company “has been a vital contributor to the economic development of the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB), providing employment to over 1,500 workers, predominantly Filipinos who compose approximately 95 percent of the total workforce.”

AFAB stated that Central One “has provided stable livelihoods for many families and supported regional development since the start of its operations, reflecting its alignment with the economic goals of the Province of Bataan and the mandate of the AFAB.”

The government owned and controlled corporation said that Central One has complied with AFAB’s regulatory framework, citing that government agencies conducted inspections on the company for its compliance with operational, labor and safety standards.

“With Executive Order No. 74 providing clear policy direction, the AFAB remains committed to facilitating an orderly transition for affected enterprises and their employees, ensuring compliance with the mandate while prioritizing the welfare of the workforce.”