CEB deploys electric luggage tractors at NAIA terminals

To further its commitment to environmentally friendly aviation, Cebu Pacific (CEB) has deployed 13 electric luggage tractors for its ground operations at Terminals 2 and 3 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

This move is part of the airline’s continuous efforts to lower carbon emissions from the use of fossil fuels and increase operating efficiency on the ramp. It was implemented in partnership with the New NAIA Infra Corp (NNIC), establishing NAIA as one of the airports committed to sustainable operations.

Fuel-powered tractors have traditionally been utilized for such ground operations as transporting freight and baggage between aircraft and terminals, a practice which increases carbon emissions in airport operations.

Zero-emission electric vehicles

CEB’s use of zero-emission electric vehicles represents a definite step toward a more environmentally friendly ground operations.

“The incorporation of electric baggage tractors into our airport operations at NAIA represents a significant advancement in our efforts to minimize emissions from both the air and the ground,” stated Xander Lao, the chief commercial officer and president of CEB.

“At Cebu Pacific, we continue to invest in sustainable technology that improves our operations and lessens our environmental effect because we believe in setting an example. Our ambition for a more sustainable aviation sector in the Philippines is reflected in this and other efforts,” he added.

These electric tractors, which are provided by TLD, a leader in ground support equipment, have entirely electric drivetrains and high-capacity lithium batteries, which are intended to increase CEB’s operational efficiency while lowering emissions.

Ramp operations improvement

Transitioning to electric luggage tractors have significantly improved ramp operations, according to JB Bueno Jr., CEB director for Ramp Operations.

This is about making their ramp staff’s workspace cleaner, quieter and more effective — it’s not simply about cutting emissions, he said.

Cebu Pacific’s position as a pioneer in environmentally friendly aviation is reinforced by each step they take toward sustainability.

TLD is strongly endorsing the collaboration. “Cebu Pacific has been at the forefront of its decarbonization strategy and this fleet of JET-16 vehicles is a significant advancement, showcasing Cebu Pacific’s dedication to reducing its environmental impact and protecting its employees,” said TLD Asia Ltd. country area manager Alvin C. Ygoña.