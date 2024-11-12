‘Boying’ orders Garma’s return to PH

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Tuesday directed Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado to facilitate the return to the country of former police colonel Royina Garma and her daughter, Angelica Garma Vilela, following their arrest and detention in San Francisco, California, on 7 November.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) confirmed the arrest based on reports from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The DoJ said details of the arrest may be obtained from the PNP and DILG which have the complete records of the incident.

In a statement, Justice Assistant Secretary and spokesperson, Mico Clavano, said the DoJ hopes Garma will remain cooperative despite the lifting of the contempt order against her by Congress.