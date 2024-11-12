BoC warns against scammers impersonating Commissioner on messaging apps

After receiving reports of a new scam in which individuals pose as the Commissioner of Customs on WhatsApp to demand payments, the Bureau of Customs (BoC) has once again warned the public about these scammers' tactics.

These individuals impersonate the Commissioner, tricking people into believing they are making payments for customs-related services.

It is important to note that the Bureau does not use WhatsApp or other messaging apps for transactions. The BoC advises the public to exercise caution, particularly when receiving unsolicited calls or texts asking for private information or payments.

Likewise, the BoC encourages people not to respond to suspicious messages and to report such incidents promptly to help prevent further fraud.