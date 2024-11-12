Batangas backs Singson’s Senate bid

BATANGAS CITY—Batangas Governor Hermilando "Dodo" Mandanas pledged his full support to Senate candidate Chavit Singson on Monday, vowing to help him in his campaign and ensure "no one gets left behind."

The two leaders met in Mandanas’ office to discuss ways to uplift local cooperatives, promote sustainable development, and address the needs of marginalized sectors across Batangas.

Mandanas' endorsement of Singson, a long-time ally and former governor of Ilocos Sur, highlights a strengthened political alliance between the two provinces.

Mandanas expressed his commitment to helping Singson in his Senate bid, stating, “Manong Chavit, I will not just give you my blessing but will help and endorse you in your bid as Senator. Together, we will ensure no one gets left behind.”.

In his opening remarks, Mandanas emphasized the values of integrity and honor in governance, stating, “The honor of our province is more important than riches. I hope we are respected for doing the right things.” Reflecting on his humble beginnings, Mandanas highlighted Batangas' progress under his leadership, guided by the province’s motto, “Walang naiiwan” (nobody gets left behind).

His administration has focused on livelihood programs, educational advancements, and innovative transportation solutions, such as the introduction of electric jeepneys and tricycles to promote environmental sustainability.

Singson meanwhile expressed his empathy for Batangueños affected by recent natural disasters, particularly typhoons, assuring "to help the families of typhoon victims. Governor Mandanas has my full support as we work toward shared goals."

Supporting marginalized sectors

During their meeting, Mandanas and Singson focused on strategies to support marginalized sectors, particularly public utility drivers and small-scale entrepreneurs, who face significant challenges in accessing resources and opportunities. Both leaders agreed on the importance of providing these sectors with greater access to livelihood programs and financial services, as they are often overlooked in traditional economic development strategies.

Singson praised the hardworking nature of Batangueños, noting the strong parallels between their values and those of the Ilocano people. Drawing from his experience in Ilocos Sur, Singson outlined his vision for more accessible banking services for underserved communities, as well as sustainable transportation solutions to address the needs of public utility drivers.

“Just as I helped turn Ilocos Sur from one of the most violent provinces into one of the most peaceful and prosperous, I am confident we can achieve the same for Batangas,” Singson said, reflecting on his track record in transforming the region. He also emphasized the importance of fostering interregional cooperation to enhance infrastructure, promote disaster relief efforts, and stimulate economic growth.

A shared historical link

While Batangas and Ilocos Sur are geographically separate, the two provinces share a deep historical connection.

Both have long been at the forefront of Philippine history, with Batangas contributing notable figures such as General Miguel Malvar in the revolution and Ilocos Sur producing key leaders like Juan de la Cruz, who played an integral role in the Philippine fight for independence.

The historical ties between Batangas and Ilocos Sur have helped shape the political and cultural landscapes of both provinces.

The leadership of Mandanas and Singson reflects a shared commitment to public service, regional cooperation, and the empowerment of local communities. Their partnership also underscores the importance of working together to address common challenges such as poverty, infrastructure, and access to services.

A luncheon of recognition and solidarity

Later in the day, Mandanas and Singson attended a luncheon with the League of Mayors, where Mark Lester, Patron of the FPJ party-list praised Singson’s leadership and generosity. Patron commended Singson for his recent donation of ₱100,000 to the mayors in attendance, calling him a “model leader for LGUs” (local government units).

Singson’s continued support for local government units has solidified his reputation as a key advocate for regional development.

Singson’s legacy as a transformative leader in Ilocos Sur and his commitment to national and local progress were further acknowledged at the event. His role in regional development and his ongoing support for local governance were highlighted as key factors in his popularity and influence across the country.