Backers attend CRIMPRO forum

At least 300 judicial stakeholders from Metro Manila and nearby regions attended the final Regional Consultation on Proposed Amendments to the Rules of Criminal Procedure (CRIMPRO) recently at De La Salle University’s Yuchengco Auditorium.

Judges, legal professionals and academics were in attendance to share feedback for the Supreme Court’s (sc) review.

In his keynote address, Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo said that revisiting the criminal procedure rules aligns with the Judiciary’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027, which is aimed at promoting efficient, real-time justice.

The SC chief also stressed the need to modernize the rules, saying the SC’s goal is to incorporate evolving legal doctrines and technological tools for a clearer and more accessible judicial process.

“Our task is to make these rules comprehensive, coherent, and aligned with contemporary needs,” said Gesmundo, adding that the amendments would incorporate guidelines on continuous trial, cybercrime warrants, and body-worn cameras into a unified framework, reducing confusion and enhancing legal clarity.