Ai-Ai delas Alas confirms separation from husband

What has been talked about in muted conversations — that Ai Ai delas Alas is now separated with her husband Gerald Sibayan — is true after all.

The Comedy Concert Queen confirmed Monday, 11 November, that she has parted ways with Sibayan since last month. Her confirmation came via her exclusive interview with Boy Abunda in the GMA talk show Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.

“Oo, hiwalay na kami (Yes, we’re separated),” she explained, revealing that the breakup was initiated by Sibayan on 14 October through a chat message.

“Sinabi niya na gusto niya magkaanak, hindi na siya (he said he wanted to have kids, that he wasn't ) happy,” the comedienne told Abunda as to why her husband was breaking up with her.