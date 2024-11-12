Ai-Ai delas Alas confirms separation from husband

What has been talked about in muted conversations — that Ai Ai delas Alas is now separated with her husband Gerald Sibayan — is true after all.
The Comedy Concert Queen confirmed Monday, 11 November, that she has parted ways with Sibayan since last month. Her confirmation came via her exclusive interview with Boy Abunda in the GMA talk show Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.
“Oo, hiwalay na kami (Yes, we’re separated),” she explained, revealing that the breakup was initiated by Sibayan on 14 October through a chat message.
“Sinabi niya na gusto niya magkaanak, hindi na siya (he said he wanted to have kids, that he wasn't ) happy,” the comedienne told Abunda as to why her husband was breaking up with her.
The comedienne didn’t see it coming, as they only had discussions in the past and not major marital disputes which would merit a separation.
“Siguro nag-iba na ‘yung priorities niya tapos baka nakakita siya ng mas magiging masaya siya, kaya malaking (Maybe his priorities have changed, maybe he has found what would make him happy, so that's a big) factor,” she theorized.
Delas Alas was utterly shocked by Sibayan’s move as “wala naman talaga kaming pinag-aawayan (We didn’t really fight).”
“Kasi alam naman niya na bago niya ako pakasalan, hindi na ako magkakaanak, but I really tried my best. Meron kaming in vitro [fertilization]. Kahit mahina ‘yung eggs ko, tina-try ko na mag-IVF (Because he knew before he married me, I will not be able to bear a child, ,but I tried my best. We have in vitro (fertilization). Even if my eggs are weak, I tried IVF),” she said.
Later in the huddle, the comedienne shared that, in hindsight, she saw the scenario already.
“Actually, nu’ng nagpakasal ako kay Gerald, nire-ready ko naman ang sarili ko sa ganitong magiging sitwasyon. Kasi alam ko na bata pa si Gerald. Baka magbago yung isip,” she said.
When asked if she believes there’s a third party in the separation, the comedienne felt there is.
“Bilang asawa, ‘di ba ang mga asawa malalakas ang [pakiramdam]? Ako, ramdam ko meron. Ramdam ko. Gut feel, “she said, revealing that Sibayan also cheated on her in 2019.
Is Piolo Pascual also pursuing Sue Ramirez?
Dominic Roque, it seems, is not just one actor who’s romantically pursuing Sue Ramirez. In one recent episode of his online show, Ogie Diaz dropped hints that there’s another actor who is interested in the newly-separated actress.
“Parang nagpaparamdam daw. Ewan ko kung totoo, tanungin na rin natin. Totoo ba na nagpaparamdam na makapanligaw kay Sue Ramirez ang isang aktor?" Diaz said in his show.
When pressed for clues by his co-hosts, Diaz said: “Ay double P.”
There’s only one actor that comes to mind with that initial: Piolo Pascual.
Pascual just met the media people during the finale presscon for Pamilya Sagrado and no one bothered to ask about his love life.