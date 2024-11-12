Aboitiz poised to bag 3rd airport

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) is set to assume operations and maintenance of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which will be the third airport in its portfolio, after the bidding process concluded without any challengers.

The Department of Transportation confirmed during Monday’s bid opening that no other companies submitted proposals, effectively securing the project for AIC.

“Considering that we have not received a comparative proposal for this project, we hereby recommend that we proceed with the next step, which is a submission of the recommendation to the heads of agencies for the issuance of notice of award to the original proponent,” Transport Undersecretary Timothy Batan said.

As part of the process, Batan said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will hold a Special Board Meeting on Friday, 15 November to discuss the development.

Final decision

The bids and awards committee meanwhile is expected to submit its official recommendation by 18 November.

The final decision to award the project to AIC is set for 25 November, with the Notice of Award expected on 28 November and publication slated for 5 December.

Privatization of the Bohol-Panglao airport which will cost P4.53 billion involves expansion, upgrade and long-term maintenance of the airport under a 30-year Operate-Add-Transfer agreement.

Once finalized, the project aims to position the Bohol-Panglao International Airport as a key regional hub in line with the National Tourism Development Plan and the government’s flagship infrastructure projects.

AIC has original proponent status for the project. The company, which also manages Mactan-Cebu International Airport, secured the Laguindingan project in partnership with daa International, an Irish state-owned company, serving as Technical Services Advisor.

It is also the second-highest bidder for the Iloilo International Airport upgrade.