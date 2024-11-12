11 injured in Louisville explosion at food-coloring plant: Investigation ongoing

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Explosion at Louisville food-coloring plant sends 11 to hospital; cause under investigation
Aerial view shows extensive damage to the roof of the Givaudan Sense Colour factory in Louisville, Kentucky, following an explosion that injured at least 11 employees.
Aerial view shows extensive damage to the roof of the Givaudan Sense Colour factory in Louisville, Kentucky, following an explosion that injured at least 11 employees.WLKY screen grab
Published on

At least 11 employees were hospitalized following an explosion on Tuesday at a Louisville, Kentucky, facility that produces natural colors for foods and beverages. The incident took place at Givaudan Sense Colour, where a blast caused significant damage, leaving the building’s middle section burned and partially collapsed. No fatalities were reported, but one person was briefly trapped before being rescued.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg noted that employees inside the facility reported normal activity at the time of the blast. Fire Chief Brian O’Neill confirmed that air quality monitoring began immediately and no harmful chemicals were detected, though officials are still evaluating the site for potential leaks.

In response to the explosion, Louisville Metro Emergency Services initially urged residents within a one-mile radius to shelter in place. This precautionary order was lifted approximately two hours later, with authorities advising calm while they continue their investigation.

