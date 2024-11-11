UST reopens free psych support to public

The Thomasian Mental Health Responders (TMHR) of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) reopened its free psychological support to the public on Monday.

In an advisory, the TMHR under UST’s Department of Pscyhology said that client sign-up registrations would be open beginning 11 November.

“Our team continues to offer free psychosocial support and intervention for all—Thomasians and non-Thomasians alike,” THMR noted.

“Your mental health matters. We are here for you.”

The THMR volunteers consist of students, alumni, and faculty members of the Department of Psychology and other members of the UST who are trained in providing free mental first aid and psychological support.

Those interested to avail of the service may register through this link.

Meanwhile, the Ateneo Bulatao Center has also reopened its Brief Psychological Services (BPS) to the public.

BPS is a free brief counseling service conducted within one to two sessions.

Each session is aimed to help equip a patient with coping strategies and emotion management skills to better handle distress more effectively.

However, it clarified that it is not psychotherapy.

Those interested to sign-up for a BPS session, may fill-up this link here.

NOTE: These services are not a substitute for therapy nor do they act as crisis hotlines. If you are experiencing current distress and are in need of URGENT ATTENTION, please proceed to the emergency room of the hospital nearest you, or contact:

DOH-NCMH Hotline: 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727

Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline: 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673 and 02-8804-4673

In Touch Crisis Line: 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944 and 02-8893-7603.