Typhoon ‘Nika’ crashes into Northern Luzon, LGUs on red alert

Typhoon "Nika" — the fourth consecutive storm to directly affect Northern Luzon, made landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area, uprooting trees and damaging numerous infrastructures.

The typhoon made landfall in the vicinity of Dilasag, Aurora at 8:10 AM, carrying winds of 130 kilometers per hour and wind gusts of 180 kilometers per hour.

Before making landfall, Signal No. 4 was raised in the southern portions of Isabela and the northernmost portion of Aurora

In Santiago City, several establishments have been thrashed in the city’s urban area. Videos uploaded by Isabela residents show locals struggling against howling winds and heavy rains since early morning.

The Provincial Information of Isabela reported that six bridges are currently impassable. These bridges are: Masaya Sur Bridge in San Agustin, Annafunan and Gucab Bridges in Echague, Alicaocao in Cauayan City, Baculud and Cabisera 8 in Ilagan City.

Meanwhile, The National Irrigation Administration has announced that Magat Dam will open one spillway gate on Monday afternoon, releasing 130 cubic meters per second of water.

As of 8:00 AM on 11 November, the water level in Magat Dam is 181.95 meters, still far from its normal high water level of 193 meters.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Aurora reported that Dilasag and Casiguran, which are both located in the northernmost portion of the province, said that some roads are not passable for light vehicles after flooding and landslide.

Nika not alone

PAGASA imaging on Monday showed that there are currently four active storms in and around the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Tropical Storm "Marce" has been spotted near the coast of Vietnam and Nika is currently crossing Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, outside the PAR, a tropical depression is in the southwestern area of Guam, while a tropical storm, with the international name "Man-Yi," has been identified around the eastern portion of US territory.