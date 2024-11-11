Two Filipino restaurateurs create waves in London

Together, the couple — both alumni of the De La Salle University — moved to London to further their business ventures. After the UK expansion of the famed Romulo Cafe, which had its origins in Manila, they soon opened the three-in-one restaurant, bakery and patisserie Kasa and Kin in the vibrant Soho district famed for its entertainment options. The resto has since received numerous culinary accolades.

“My shift to the food industry was driven by a desire to introduce the rich heritage and unique flavors of the Philippines to a broader audience while honoring my family’s legacy,” Rowena said. “I saw firsthand how food brings people together, bridges cultural gaps and creates memories together — a lesson that has stayed with me and guided my approach throughout my career,” added Chris.

The pair takes a similar approach when pressured. They both step back to analyze and evaluate the situation.

“I try not to let negative emotions overwhelm me, allowing myself time to process the situation. Afterward, I focus on the best path forward, concentrating on what I can influence and letting go of what I cannot change,” declared Rowena.

To unwind, the couple loves to take long walks with their two rescue dogs, Zoe and Bella. They enjoy spending time with family and friends, and going on trips to explore new cuisines.

“These moments enrich my life and keep me grounded,” Chris admitted.

We had the opportunity to have a chat with the duo as they reflected on life, food and more:

On culinary beginnings

Rowena: Family gatherings were filled with tradition, stories, and flavors that embodied the warmth of Filipino hospitality. My elegant grandmother, Doña Virginia Llamas Romulo — a former beauty queen — presided over the table, serving unforgettable dishes like chicken relleno and kare-kare. When she passed on in 1968, she left behind a cherished collection of recipes handed down from her mother and other relatives. My grandfather, a renowned gourmand, had a deep love for Filipino cuisine and often took us to the finest restaurants, both locally and internationally.

Chris: My journey in the restaurant industry began in the USA, where my passion flourished. My first exposure to franchises came through my time with Domino’s Pizza, which provided me with foundational knowledge and essential skills that deepened my understanding of the complexities of the business.