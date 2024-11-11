Two Filipino restaurateurs create waves in London

Likeminded partners Chris Joseph and Rowena Romulo, though with an international perspective on life — and everything that revolves around it — were both born and bred in the Philippines. And thus, they have dearly relished a shared bond over Filipino tradition
and culture…and food! Today, they gladly wish to impart this passion with the world.
Rowena belongs to a storied lineage which has significantly influenced the course of Philippine history. A grandchild of statesman Carlos P. Romulo, the only Filipino president of the United Nations General Assembly, not to mention several uncles in government posts and elected positions, she grew up with a profound pride of our islands. She eventually became a global banker, with an extensive career which lasted over 30 years at Citi and JP Morgan, with roles in the financial cities of New York, Milan and London.
Chris is one of seven siblings, who are all passionate and excelled in sports, with some of his brothers becoming national swimmers bedecked with personal medals and one eventually becoming an Olympian contender. With his patriarch being a popular public broadcast personality, he was armed with values of hard work and dedication. After a career start at Domino’s Pizza, he led the international division of Blimpie Subs and Salads and Krispy Kreme. He later returned to Domino’s for the Middle East and Pakistan regions. Once he was back in the United Kingdom, he closely collaborated with Esquires Coffee and a delivery startup called Dinein.co.uk, which further exposed him to the industry.
Together, the couple — both alumni of the De La Salle University — moved to London to further their business ventures. After the UK expansion of the famed Romulo Cafe, which had its origins in Manila, they soon opened the three-in-one restaurant, bakery and patisserie Kasa and Kin in the vibrant Soho district famed for its entertainment options. The resto has since received numerous culinary accolades.
“My shift to the food industry was driven by a desire to introduce the rich heritage and unique flavors of the Philippines to a broader audience while honoring my family’s legacy,” Rowena said. “I saw firsthand how food brings people together, bridges cultural gaps and creates memories together — a lesson that has stayed with me and guided my approach throughout my career,” added Chris.
The pair takes a similar approach when pressured. They both step back to analyze and evaluate the situation.
“I try not to let negative emotions overwhelm me, allowing myself time to process the situation. Afterward, I focus on the best path forward, concentrating on what I can influence and letting go of what I cannot change,” declared Rowena.
To unwind, the couple loves to take long walks with their two rescue dogs, Zoe and Bella. They enjoy spending time with family and friends, and going on trips to explore new cuisines.
“These moments enrich my life and keep me grounded,” Chris admitted.
We had the opportunity to have a chat with the duo as they reflected on life, food and more:
On culinary beginnings
Rowena: Family gatherings were filled with tradition, stories, and flavors that embodied the warmth of Filipino hospitality. My elegant grandmother, Doña Virginia Llamas Romulo — a former beauty queen — presided over the table, serving unforgettable dishes like chicken relleno and kare-kare. When she passed on in 1968, she left behind a cherished collection of recipes handed down from her mother and other relatives. My grandfather, a renowned gourmand, had a deep love for Filipino cuisine and often took us to the finest restaurants, both locally and internationally.
Chris: My journey in the restaurant industry began in the USA, where my passion flourished. My first exposure to franchises came through my time with Domino’s Pizza, which provided me with foundational knowledge and essential skills that deepened my understanding of the complexities of the business.
On Kasa and Kin
Chris and Rowena: Kasa and Kin focuses on introducing traditional Filipino flavors to a wider audience while incorporating modern culinary techniques. Our goal is to create a welcoming atmosphere where guests can feel the warmth of Filipino hospitality.
On challenges of a Filipino restaurant abroad
Rowena: One of the biggest challenges I face is introducing unfamiliar flavors to a foreign market. I navigate this by balancing authenticity with accessibility, crafting dishes that retain the essence of Filipino cuisine while appealing to international palates.
Chris: Running Philippine-themed restaurants abroad presents several challenges, primarily centered around introducing our cuisine to unfamiliar diners. Attracting not only our nationals but also the “culinary curious” requires striking a balance between authenticity and accessibility. Many potential customers may be more accustomed to other Asian cuisines such as Japanese or Thai. Additionally, it’s crucial to create a memorable dining experience that goes beyond food quality and service, ensuring that guests appreciate our rich cultural heritage while standing out in a competitive culinary landscape.
On secret to longevity
Rowena: A commitment to family values, quality, and continuous learning. I stay connected with family, culture, and the evolving tastes of my customers, which allows Kasa and Kin to adapt and thrive.
Chris: A strong commitment to people — whether it’s my family, my guests, or the team who works with us. Building meaningful relationships fosters a supportive environment and encourages growth.
Advice for aspiring restaurateurs
Rowena: Be patient, committed and adaptable. Building a restaurant is not just about food — it’s also about creating memorable experiences. A deep understanding of your target audience and the ability to adapt to changing preferences are crucial for success.
Chris: Prioritize understanding your numbers, as they can provide invaluable insights into your business and help you make informed decisions. Additionally, always engage with your guests and listen to your frontline staff; they can offer perspectives that can greatly enhance your operations. Finally, focus on creating memorable experiences for your customers, as this will foster loyalty and set you apart in a competitive market.