The Phl’s glorious reign in Miss Universe: A legacy of beauty, excellence

Miss Universe fever is on!

The Philippines has long been a powerhouse in the Miss Universe pageant, boasting an impressive 27 placements since its pageant debut in 1952. With four winners, two first runners-up, and numerous top finishes, the country has cemented its status as a beauty pageant juggernaut.

Miss Universe fever is on!

The Philippines has long been a powerhouse in the Miss Universe pageant, boasting an impressive 27 placements since its pageant debut in 1952. With four winners, two first runners-up, and numerous top finishes, the country has cemented its status as a beauty pageant juggernaut.

Winners’ circle

The Philippines’ first Miss Universe win came in 1969 with Gloria Diaz, followed by Margarita Moran in 1973. After a 42-year drought, Pia Wurtzbach stepped up to reclaim the title in 2015, with Catriona Gray also taking the crown in 2018.

Two other beauty queens came close to the top spot winning first runner-up — Miriam Quiambao in 1999, and Janine Tugonon in 2012 — still making Filipino pageant aficionados proud. Here’s a quick rundown of how the Philippines has placed over the years — thrice as third runner-up, twice each in the top four, top six, top 12 and top 15 spots, and once in the top five. Our queens have also made it to the top 10 four times in the past.

A legacy of excellence

The Philippines’ consistent success in Miss Universe can be attributed to several of their innate qualities. First, beauty and charm — Filipino women are renowned for their stunning looks and captivating personalities; second, passion and dedication, as all candidates undergo rigorous training, perfecting their skills and stage presence. The country’s rich cultural diversity, heritage and history are also showcased through traditional costumes and national dresses. Most importantly, what keeps these ladies going is national support, with Filipinos cheering on their representatives, demonstrating patriotism and pride.

Chelsea Manalo, our 2024 bet

Chelsea Manalo, a stunning and talented 23-year-old, is the lady representing the country at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. Hailing from Bulacan, Chelsea grew up in a close-knit family that instilled in her the values of compassion, resilience and determination. A degree in Tourism Management from De La Salle Araneta University helped to hone her skills in leadership and entrepreneurship.

Chelsea’s passion for pageantry began when she joined Miss World 2017. With each competition she joined, her experience and confidence grew, ultimately leading to her win as Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

Chelsea’s advocacy focuses on empowering women through education and economic opportunities. Her mission is to promote literacy programs for underprivileged communities; support small businesses and entrepreneurship initiatives; and to empower women to take leadership roles in various sectors. “I believe that education and economic empowerment are key to unlocking women’s potential. I want to inspire and create opportunities for Filipino women to thrive,” she explains further.

On the road to Mexico

Under the guidance of the Miss Universe Philippines organization, Chelsea has undergone rigorous training to get her Miss Universe ready. Among the skills she had to work on were public speaking and communication; runway and stage presence; national costume design and cultural representation.

Chelsea Manalo’s unique blend of intelligence, charm and beauty are what makes her a strong contender at this year’s Miss Universe pageant. Her commitment to empowering women and promoting Philippine culture will undoubtedly make an impact on the international stage. As the Philippines cheers her on, Chelsea is a shining reminder of the country’s unwavering spirit and dedication to excellence.