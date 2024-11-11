The highs and lows of being a production manager

For Sandie Javier and Monique Sengco, production management wasn’t initially on their radars. Both now work at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Production Management and Services Division, but their journeys had twists and turns.

Sengco was studying to be a teacher at the Technological University of the Philippines (TUP) before stumbling into the chaotic world of production.

“I was in my second year in college when I realized what I wanted to be in life: to be someone who manages events. I found joy in organizing and putting up productions,” Sengco shared.

Production managers are the anchors of every project. The job sounds simple but requires more than conceptualization. According to Sengco, “You need to put up the production, finish it and organize a post-production to evaluate your learnings.”

In 2003, Javier was an executive assistant to a manager in the CCP Performing Arts Department. She gradually shifted into production management and concluded that her newfound passion was similar to being DC’s superhero vigilante Batman.

“We (production managers) are always here behind the scenes but you don’t see us,” she explained.

In every production or event, the audiences rarely praise the production manager. Even so, Javier maintained that she already feels assured when an event goes through without a hitch.

A perk of being a production manager is traveling and representing the Philippines abroad and working with both local and international artists.

Twenty years in the field, Javier considers meeting and dining with the Bangkok Philharmonic Orchestra in 2006 one of her prized memories. In a Filipino restaurant in Tagaytay, Javier saw them in a completely different light.

“They (orchestra musicians) had fun. They even jammed with the resident guitar trio at the restaurant,” she recalled.

Getting to know artists on a personal level is also Sengco’s favorite part of the job. Handling the CCP Out-of-the-Box: Isang Gabi ng Sarsuwela, she met its star-studded cast composed of Karylle Tatlonghari, Franco Laurel and Ayen Munji-Laurel, among others.

Because Sengco had only been a production manager for eight months back then, her lack of experience inevitably prompted her to question her capabilities: “I thought I couldn’t do it because the cast included big artists. I’m really grateful for my colleagues who assisted me.”

As for Javier, putting together the PPO Concert at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2016 was her most unforgettable project to date.

Along with the entire tour and production management team, Javier managed to fly approximately 70 people to the United States.

“Of course, being able to travel to New York for the first time was a factor in why I would never forget it. Another reason was I also got to see my father who lives in the US,” she explained.

After 12 long years, Javier reunited with her father. The experience redefined the often stressful job into something that could be life-changing.

Sengco’s first foreign production was the Báilame: Granada Flamenco Ballet in September 2023. The performing artists were from Spain, causing several communication and cultural barriers.

“It was stressful because we had to pay the artists right after the show. It was difficult but we managed,” said Sengco.

For the two, the planning stage is the most harrowing part of a production. Javier said, “For everyone to deliver their best performance, you need to provide them with the appropriate materials and the opportunity to rehearse.”

Checking the availability of venues seems easy but production managers deal with so much more. They encounter people from all walks of life with varying demands and quirks. They need to be prepared for everything and anything.

Back when she was in charge of a production abroad, Javier recalled an artist accidentally leaving a piece of luggage in the hotel. Because the suitcase contained the passport of the said performer, she had to find a workaround for the whole team to be able to return home. Javier, as if by magic, managed to acquire the passport without delaying their flight.

Production managers provide answers to inquiries even they don’t know the answers to. They also need to pay great attention to detail with all the paperwork they submit.

“Production management is not foolproof. It’s only a viable career option for someone who actually wants to do the job. You just can’t force it on anybody,” Javier said.

Sengco agreed but for her, being a production manager remains a “fun” job. Finding joy in planning events is her main drive. “I’m not denying that it’s stressful, but I feel fulfilled whenever I finish productions. For those who are thinking of trying this line of work, I suggest they volunteer.”

An aspiring production manager’s goal shouldn’t be receiving accolades, according to Javier: “Reward is the last thing you look for. If you’re the type of person who looks for instant gratification or validation, [then] this isn’t the job for you, in my opinion.”

Glitz and glamor aside, the bad news is that production management in a government setting doesn’t pay well here in the Philippines. Both Sengco and Javier were well aware of this before becoming production managers.

The bottom line, however, is that they have gathered indispensable experiences through working for the CCP. Such opportunities can just never be attained outside the Center, much like their discovery of their passion for the Philippines’ rich culture.

“There are certain things that I wouldn’t have experienced if I were working somewhere else,” Javier shared good-naturedly.

Still, both Javier and Sengco believe that patience and passion go hand-in-hand in the world of production management.

“You can give it a try, but if your heart isn’t in it, don’t force it. Think of your mental health,” advised Javier.

Being a production manager means devoting to a career of rollercoaster rides with fellow passion-chasers. For those who enjoy stepping into the heart of action, production management presents a compelling career option.

And despite the highs and lows it promises, a career in production management at CCP can be deeply fulfilling, proving that with equal amounts of passion and commitment, this path holds promising possibilities.