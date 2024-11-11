Stellar performers, presenters at MYX Music Awards 2024

The hottest OPM acts are set to rock the stage in all-out performances in the much-awaited MYX Music Awards 2024 happening on 21 November, Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Super Kapamilya members can exclusively stream this year’s MYX Music Awards live on ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

P-pop stars BGYO, Demi, Denise Julia, Maki, Nameless Kids, Over October and TJ Monterde are set to bring their all-out performance at the one-night musical celebration. Joining them as award presenters are prominent artists and personalities which includes BINI members Jhoanna and Maloi, Chloe San Jose, Elijah Canlas, Gloc-9, and many more.

The lucky winner of the MYX VJ Search will also be announced during the MYX Music Awards. Voting for your top pick of the top 12 finalists is ongoing 16 November.

The MYX Music Awards 2024 livestream on 21 November, sign up to be a Super Kapamilya member by going to the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel and click JOIN. For more details, follow MYX Global on Facebook, YouTube, X (Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, and visit myx.global.