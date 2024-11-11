SIZZLING SKIRMISH: Generals, Pirates battle for playoff slot

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m — EAC vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — JRU vs Perpetual

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) and Lyceum of the Philippines University go at it Tuesday for a chance to earn at least a playoff for a Final Four spot in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament.

The Generals and the Pirates square off at 11 a.m. as they want to get a leg up in the fourth spot.

So far, both EAC and Lyceum are currently tied with idenical 8-8 win-loss records.

A win by either side will earn at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.

This doesnt end here as whoever wins this game will also have to win its last match to formally complete the Final Four cast as Letran College sits in sixth with a 8-9 slate.

A three-way tie between EAC, Lyceum, and Letran could add complications to the Final Four race should they finish wih identical 9-9 cards.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University (JRU) and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta face off at 2:30 p.m. as they aim for a good finish in Season 100.

This will be a non-bearing match for both squads as they are already eliminated.

Eyes will be on EAC as it could have its best cjance to enter the Final Four for the first time in its history.

The Generals are coming off a 69-59 win over Arellano last Saturday, proving it is ready to finally make it to the postseason for the first time since joining the country’s oldest collegiate league in 2009 as a guest school.

With EAC only a few wins away from a spot in the coveted Final Four, head coach Jerson Cabiltes said they ca’t afford to get distracted against the Pirates, who have the ability to come back from large deficits and win games in the fourth quarter.

“For us to win, we need to do it on our own. We need to take care of the job,” Cabiltes said.

“We need to be ready for them.”

The Generals will lean on Harvey Pagsanjan after he dropped 17 points and eight rebounds against the Chiefs.

As for Lyceum, it will have a full roster this time as veteran JM Bravo is cleared to play after his falling unconscious last October.

“First time this season, we will have a complete line up because JM got a doctor’s clearance that he can play,” Malabanan said.

The Pirates are alo going to lean on Renz Villegas, who scored 25 points against JRU last Friday.