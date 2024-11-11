Six reasons why SB19 are the P-pop kings

This year, this Daily Tribune entertainment columnist became a spectator during the first night of the Pagtatag Finale Concert at the Araneta Coliseum. I paid a rather expensive movie ticket to catch and watch the Pagtatag documentary in a posh cinema house in Cubao. And yes, this took a while to write, as it was my first time to participate in the sixth anniversary concert of SB19, powered and sponsored by Dunkin, a two-night packed event also at the Big Dome.

Backtrack

My curiosity about Stell Ajero, Justin De Dios, Pablo Nase, Josh Cullen Santos and Ken Suson started when their song “Hanggang Sa Huli,” became the official soundtrack of the hit Filipino BL series, Gameboys, which catapulted the careers of Kokoy de Santos and Elijah Canlas. The haunting ballad, with all its aches, drama and mush, made me research about them, and upon doing so, discovered KenTell, (portmanteau for Suson and Stell), which added to my fascination to learn more about this Filipino boy band.

Then, the “What?” video exploded on YouTube. Prior to it, a short clip that presented the Mahalima at their most fashion forward and strikingly handsome, the curiosity and fascination, became an admiration and full pledge support of them in their capacities as artists, dancers, musicians and world class performers.

Sound and synchronicity

It was during the second day of the concert when the first two reasons why SB19 is at the apex of the P-pop world became undeniably evident — sound and synchronicity.

They performed with a live band, with voices stable, powerful, hitting the low and high registers, vocal adlibs added more flavor and wallop to anthems, lyrics clearly audible, even during the fast numbers. No huffing and puffing, no catching of one’s breathing, stable and strong. That kind of sound came from their gut, passed through their hearts, amplified with a lots of feels. “Feels” meaning heartfelt when they sang their mellow numbers. Energetic and fierce when they delivered their fast tracks.

Synchronicity was plain to see when they danced. Smooth, precise, full of swag and with a forcefulness that was peerless and potent.

Stature

Indeed the stature of SB19 as P-pop Kings is undeniable, and this you truly observe and experience during their live concert performances.

The Big Dome was packed with A’TIN, who chanted their names, cheered, danced and jumped, shouted with all their might, showed admiration, hero worship and love for the quintet.

The Mahalima now has earned praise, respect and support for their artistry and musicality, not only from their fans, but also from established and seasoned icons and newbies, locally and globally.

Just type their name into your favorite search engine, and feast on their many accolades, collaborations, endorsements, historical firsts and triumphs. All the successes they have attained, collectively and individually, and how bright their career is today and the stellar possibilities of P-pop world musical domination, with them as the Force of it all, is not an impossible dream in the foreseeable future.

Sentimental

The Southeast Asian pop superstars are not afraid to shed happy tears, most especially when they get to hear and watch videos of A’TIN telling them how their music, talent and personalities became sources of inspiration and reason to go on, not just to survive but live.

Their songs, especially the ballads, are the perfect showcase of Filipinos being an emotional lot, especially the manner they express the many hurts and bliss, twists and turns, valleys and peaks, of romantic love and, of course, love for parents, articulated clearly in their iconic anthem “MaPa,” which they collaborated on with Ben & Ben.

Another proof of their sentimentality is the special extra they place on their brotherhood and friendship, and their utmost appreciation for the love and support of A’TIN.

Songs

Whether it’s the bubblegum ditties of “Go Up” and “Freedom” that showcased their ascension to P-pop stardom and that feeling of self-independence and liberation, the bangers “Mana” and “Crimzone,” crowd favorites “Gento” and “WYAT,” the naughty images care of “I Want You” and “Moonlight,” and the patriotic fervor and intensity in “What?,” the songs of SB19 are testaments to their gravitas and power as singers, and of course as composers, with Pinunong Pablo and his brother Josue of RadKids as auteurs.

The songs of Mahalima are unique. They are standouts. And they do not sound like the usual popular offerings that are being streamed or heard on the radio. SB19 songs are addicting, pulsate with so much life and vibe, and have the ability to make you get up and dance, sing, or even make you shed a tear or two or cry buckets.

Ships

Saving the best for last, these ships within the SB19 boys are sources of happiness and inspiration. Those who perceive and see it otherwise, do not let your bigotry and prejudices poison your beings.

The shipping of boy band artists is nothing new that has only happened with SB19.

There is extensive literature available about the ships in K-pop, J-pop, Taiwanese pop, Thai pop, specifically in the boy band space.

Two of the most popular ships that gets my thumbs up and nod of approval in the SB10 universe are KenTell and JoshTin. These two SB19 ships have changed drastically since they started. The JoshTin ship still knows the art of fan service and continues to be affectionate and true to their fun ways of interaction.

For the KenTell duo, on the other hand, the dynamics have radically changed. The spontaneity is no longer that organic and sincere. They have become more conscious of misinterpretations, alarmingly noticeable this Pagtatag era. As a matter of fact, Ajero was ill at ease to be near Suson when the KenTell chanting happened after the Santos-De Dios shipping moment. It took so many seconds for the main singer to be near the main dancer, which has never happened before.

The many ships that A’TIN coined and support are proof that these pairings are helpful in boosting the stock and popularity of the P-pop quintet.

The Simula at Wakas era arrives soon and the excitement for it has become fever-pitch. With these enumeration of their strengths and the power of A’TIN, and of course God’s divine grace, anything and everything is achievable with the Pinoy P-pop Kings, SB19.