Saavedra delivers, keeps Tamaraws perfect

Dryx Saavedra delivered, lifting DN Steel Far Eastern University to a perfect start in the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference.

The third-year opposite spikers was instrumental in leading the Tamaraws to a pair of hard-earned victories this week that stretched their record to a perfect 6-0 in the midway mark of the preliminaries of this prestigious men’s volleyball event.

Saavedra’s 17-point showing held cellar-dwelling Martelli Meats winless with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-16, 25-15 romp on 8 November.

He would then erupt for his best scoring performance of the conference two days later as he erupted for 25 points during their 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 16-14 victory that tarnished Savouge’s erstwhile perfect 4-0 mark.

Saavedra’s heroics did not go unnoticed as he was named Spikers’ Turf Press Corps Player of the Week for 6 to 10 November.

“We learned a lot of lessons, especially how to handle pressure in the crucial stretch,” Saavedra said.

We know that Savouge plays really well. They beat Cignal so we know that their mindset is that they can easily beat us,” said Saavedra, the reigning V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge Finals Most Valuable Player and Best Opposite Hitter.

The decorated spiker from Igbaras, Iloilo was unanimously selected over EcoOil La Salle’s Vince Maglinao and Criss Cross’ Jude Garcia by members of print and online media covering the league.

Struggling with cramps on both legs in a two-hour, 35-minute marathon against Savouge, Saavedra took it upon himself to shrug off pain and keep their hopes alive.