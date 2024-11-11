Rider kills pedestrian

A 69-year-old pedestrian died after being severely hit by a call center rider while crossing in front of Sta. Ana Hospital on Sunday night on the westbound side of New Panaderos Road.

Major Jaime Gonzales, Chief of the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section, identified the fatality as Dennis Bisco of Barangay 898, Punta Sta. Ana, Manila.

Bisco died from severe head injuries.

The rider — identified as Jiohan Co and his back rider Claire Ann Diga — were also injured in the accident.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 10 p.m. on the westbound lane of New Panaderos Road, in front of Sta. Ana Hospital. Bisco was crossing the street when he was hit by the motorcycle.

The strong impact threw the victim and the two riders to the ground. Bisco died instantly, while Co and Diga were taken to a nearby hospital.

Bisco will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.