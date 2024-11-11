Remulla earns 87.3% satisfaction rating in latest RPMD survey

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla cemented his legacy with another award for exemplary public service, highlighting his ongoing efforts to deliver "Real Justice for All in Real Time" as the steward of the country’s principal law agency.

As reflected in the non-commissioned nationwide survey conducted from September 20-30, 2024 by widely recognized independent body RP-Mission and Development Foundation, Inc. (RPMD), Remulla scored a whopping 87.3 percent public satisfaction rating.

He ranked 4th among the top-performing Cabinet members, alongside Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra, who ranked 5th with an 85.6 percent approval rating.

Recipients were distinguished for their exceptional dedication and unwavering leadership in setting the bar for their respective agencies, with Secretary Remulla standing out among the rest, as reflected in the Department of Justice's (DOJ) long list of accomplishments for the 3rd quarter of 2024.

Despite the recognition and praises received, Remulla vowed to continue trying to reach greater heights and even challenged his fellow public servants in the DOJ to continue aiming for unprecedented success, "Never settle for less, continue striving for greater excellence, the work has just started and we have a long way to go."

Remulla also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the hardworking officials and employees of the DOJ for their unwavering commitment to the agency’s mandate of upholding the Rule of Law.

The nationwide Boses ng Bayan survey used random sampling by interviewing 10,000 participants, achieving a ±1 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.