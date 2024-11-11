Quiboloy hospitalized for chest pains

The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed on Monday that Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson P/Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said Quiboloy began complaining about chest pains on Thursday last week.

This prompted a medical check-up of the detained religious leader at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

The PNP Health Service, she said, determined that Quiboloy was suffering from “atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular response,” or “irregular heartbeat,” which may be considered “life-threatening.”

“The result of the medical examination suggested that he had an irregular heartbeat, which could be life-threatening, so they recommended that Quiboloy be further examined to determine if his chest pains could lead to a more serious condition,” Fajardo told reporters.

Quiboloy’s condition prompted the police to transfer him to the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City last Friday.

“On Friday, pursuant to a court order issued by the Pasig RTC, Quiboloy was taken to the hospital and was supposed to return to the PNP Custodial Center by noon today,” Fajardo said.

However, Fajardo said the Pasig court had ordered that Quiboloy’s confinement be extended to 16 November to complete the required medical examinations.

“At 11:09 a.m. today, the PNP Custodial Center received an email with a copy of the Pasig RTC order extending the medical furlough of Apollo Quiboloy until 16 November at 5 p.m. to complete the required medical examinations to check his status and condition,” she said.

She said the KoJC leader had previously undergone a heart procedure, without expounding.

Fajardo said Quiboloy’s camp had filed a petition and “the court granted this very urgent petition.”