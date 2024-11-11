PNP denies missing cash from ops

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday denied allegations reports claiming that more than P305 million cash seized during two Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO)-related operations had gone missing.

PNP spokesperson P/Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said the money, amounting to a total of P305,008,821 in cash, remains “intact” in the hand of the authorities.

“This is secured definitely. It is intact. I just can’t say where it is located for security reasons. I hope you understand. But in the interest of transparency, the PNP documented this to show it to you,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo stressed the location of the seized money — P187.8 million from Clark Sun Valley Hub Corporation in Pampanga and P117.1 million from Xinchuang Network Technology Inc. (formerly known as Hong Tai) in Las Piñas — is being accessed only by limited individuals.

“This is considered evidence so definitely, the access is only limited and there are CCTV cameras around the area,” Fajardo said.

She added that the PNP is not discounting another effort to discredit the legitimate operations of its Anti Cybercrime Group (ACG) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) against the two recently raided POGO hubs in Pampanga and Las Piñas.

“This issue of money gone missing cropped up after our police operations because the same units of PNP are involved, particularly the ACG and NCRPO, so we deemed it necessary to show to the public that the money is intact,” Fajardo said.

She added that all evidence gathered from these police operations is “properly secured” as well as “bagged and tagged.”